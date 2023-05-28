Home » Robert De Niro had a daughter | Entertainment
Robert De Niro became a father for the seventh time, and now it has been revealed what name he gave to the girl he got.

Source: Profimedia

The happy news resonated in all media around the world, and the actor did not hide how happy he was about the new addition. He spoke on this occasion and pointed out that the pregnancy was planned only that he was hiding this information from the public. Now it has been revealed that he has fathered a baby girl that he and his partner have named Gia Virginia Chan De Nirothe crappy media and his fan pages published.

Let us remind you that the famous actor became a father back in 1971, when he and his then-wife Diane Abbott had a daughter, Drina, who is 51 years old today. The former couple has a son Rafael (46) together. In addition, De Niro has twins Aaron and Julian (27) with ex-girlfriend Tuki Smith, as well as son Elliott (25) and daughter Helen (11) with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

It is known that he has four grandchildren.

