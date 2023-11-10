Robert de Niro trial | Fun

Robert De Niro will have to pay his former assistant $1.2 million in damages.

The famous actor Robert De Niro found himself in the dock when former assistant Graham Casey Robinson sued him for human rights violations.

The trial began, quickly turned into real chaos, as the actor filed a counter-claim against Robinson. At today’s lawsuit, after six hours of deliberation, the jury decided to reject it, and the Hollywood star will have to pay 1.2 million dollars in damages to the former assistant.

Recall that Graham Casey Robinson, who worked for actor Robert De Niro as an assistant from 2008 to 2019, sued him and his production company, Canal Productions, for human rights violations.

The actor filed a counterclaim, alleging reckless spending as well as bingeing on TV during business hours. Graham Chase, De Niro’s former assistant, later claimed she received a text saying she was a “disgusting little creature”. At the last lawsuit, Robert De Niro’s partner spoke, and she did not hide her intolerance towards Robinson.



Robert De Niro must pay $1.2 MILLION: Actor accused of violating human rights

