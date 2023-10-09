Home » Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the Democratic Party primaries and said he will run in the 2024 US elections as an independent candidate
World

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the Democratic Party primaries and said he will run in the 2024 US elections as an independent candidate

Robert Kennedy Jr. – son of Bobby Kennedy, killed in 1968 while running for president of the United States, and nephew of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas in 1963 – announced during a rally in Philadelphia that he will withdraw from the party primaries Democrat and will run in the 2024 US presidential elections as an independent candidate. Kennedy, who is 69 years old, ran in the primaries in April and was considered the main opponent of the current president, Joe Biden, considered the most likely winner.

However, Kennedy has long been very critical of the Democratic party and Biden’s administration. Heir to one of the most politically influential families in the United States, he is also one of the main exponents of the US anti-vaccination movement and has supported various conspiracy and anti-scientific theories for at least twenty years. On various issues he has positions that often converge with the more radical wing of the Republican party.

