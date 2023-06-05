Home » Robert Hanssen, the 007 who sold secrets in Moscow, found dead in his cell in Colorado
Robert Hanssen, the 007 who sold secrets in Moscow, found dead in his cell in Colorado

Robert Hanssen, the 007 who sold secrets in Moscow, found dead in his cell in Colorado

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was sentenced to life in prison in 2002 for spying for Moscow during and after the Cold War for about 22 years, was found dead in his cell in a federal prison in Colorado. He was 79 years old. The man was at the center of one of the most damaging espionage cases in American history.

The spy allegedly sold thousands of confidential documents to the KGB and compromised numerous other agents. He was arrested in 2001 in Virginia. To avoid capital punishment, he pleaded guilty to the 15 counts he was charged with in Federal Court.

