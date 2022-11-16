The Director of the Iai Nathalie Tocci met yesterday in Brussels with Roberta Metsola and Pina Picierno, respectively President and Vice-President of the European Parliament, to deliver the Special Mention awarded to them in the context of the fifth edition of the Iai Award “Young talents for Italy, l ‘Europe and the World‘, for having immediately condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine, a free and democratic country. At the award ceremony, held at Spazio Europa in Rome, Roberta Metsola and Pina Picierno took part in connection.

“We need the ideas of the new generations on a topic such as borders, which on the one hand we would like to overcome, but on the other the Russian invasion of Ukraine reminds us of their importance and that of sovereignty and territorial integrity”. With these words Nathalie Tocci, Director of the Iai, opened the awards ceremony.

“Ukraine and the borders in an interconnected world” is the theme chosen for this new edition of the competition, which was awarded the Medal by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. During the event, moderated by Flavia Fratello from La7, the young finalists spoke with some prominent personalities from the political-institutional, cultural and journalistic world.

A particularly rich debate, which began with a focus on the European Union, and then focused on Russia’s war on Ukraine with guests, together with the President of the IAI Ferdinando Nelli Feroci, Agnese Pini, director in charge of the newspapers of Editoriale Nazionale, Yaryna Grusha, writer and professor at the State University of Milan, Nataliya Kudryk, correspondent in Italy for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Nona Mikhelidze, IAI research manager, Olga Tokariuk, journalist and non-resident fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) , Anna Zafesova, essayist and journalist, Luana Moresco, President of the Antonio Megalizzi Foundation, and Elena Grech, Deputy Director of the Representation in Italy of the European Commission.

In addition to the message sent by the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, also took part in the event with a video message: “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine represents a violation of essential standards that all countries are called upon to respect”, said the Minister.

“The right of the Ukrainian people to enjoy their freedoms and their democracy has been denied. However, there can be no peace without justice. There can be no justice without respect for the rules and rights that we have given ourselves democratically. Both nationally and internationally. This is why Italy’s response, with the European Union, with our allies and partners, is a firm and cohesive response in support of Ukraine and its people and in defense of the values ​​of freedom and democracy».

For the occasion, the Istituto Affari Internazionali also conferred a Special Mention on Roberta Metsola and Pina Picierno in their respective positions of President and Vice-President of the European Parliament, for having stood firmly in favor of independence, territorial integrity, freedom and democracy in Ukraine, with the proposal of an immediate entry of the country into the European Union, thus ennobling the European institutions.

“The Ukrainian people will not surrender and neither will we – Metsola said – they are not only fighting to protect their homes, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but also to defend freedom, democracy, the rule of law and European values». “If ever there was a time for more Europe, it is now,” added the President. Opinions shared by Pina Picierno who underlined how «Europeanism is not something we have to keep in a glass case; Europeanism must be adapted to the changes of our time. Being pro-European today means supporting the cause of the Ukrainian people without ifs and buts.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of the winner Simone Martuscelli and the finalists Pablo Bravo, Amanda Ribichini, Matilde Dani, Isabella De Sinno and Luca Agostini. Together with them also Tommaso Clerici, winner of the fourth edition of the special recognition for communication “Antonio Megalizzi”.

The event received the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Representation in Italy of the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation.