Roberto Camasmie presents the exhibition “New York in Gold” – MONDO MODA

Roberto Camasmie joined sophistication and movement in the works of its new collection “New York in Gold”. In 3D perspective, the works present fluid figures, silhouettes and shadows that move towards the light. Created in 24 carat gold leaf, which refer to the power, luxury and wealth that the city has, they also carry the black and white colors that stand out and talk to each other

New York In Gold exhibition by Roberto Camasmie @ publicity

“New York in Gold” is different from all the themes that have inspired the artist to date. With 23 canvases in the sizes 1.20m X 0.60cm, 0.50cm X 0.60cm, 0.60 X 0.80cm, the mixed technique of acrylic, relief paint, crayons, gold leaf and spray was used.

New York In Gold exhibition by Roberto Camasmie @ publicity

The paintings cost from R$ 2,500 to R$ 4,800.

The exhibition runs until October 4 at Espaço Camasmie, Rua Bela Cintra, 1992, Jardins, São Paulo.

New York In Gold exhibition by Roberto Camasmie @ publicity

about the artist

With more than 50 years of career, Roberto Camasmie from São Paulo is one of the most renowned plastic artists in the country. Descended from a Syrian and Lebanese family, he has portrayed personalities such as Jaqueline Onassis, Sophia Loren, Catherine Deneuve and Princess Diana.

New York In Gold exhibition by Roberto Camasmie @ publicity

In addition to his famous portraits, the artist paints dolls, flowers, Madonnas, animals, saints, cities, landscapes and prints his brand on a series of products that are available for licensing, such as lampshades, bags, diaries, jewelry, bags and even Tupperware. .

For Camasmie, art has to be popular. “Art has to be in the hands of the people and not just an elite.”

