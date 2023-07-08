Home » “Roberto Insigne at Palermo, visits on Monday and then announcement”
World

“Roberto Insigne at Palermo, visits on Monday and then announcement”

by admin
"Roberto Insigne at Palermo, visits on Monday and then announcement"

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 hours ago

Roberto Insigne will be a reinforcement of Palermo and it is a luxury for Serie B. Confirmed what we anticipated a month ago and then reiterated. Insigne will visit on Monday and then he will be made official by the very ambitious Palermo, the winger will sign a three-year contract. At Frosinone also a bonus in case of promotion in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Pedullà: “Roberto Insigne at Palermo, visits on Monday and then an announcement” appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

