Roberto Kavali 45 years younger girlfriend | Fun

Roberto Kavali points out that he found peace next to a girl 45 years younger, who fulfills all his wishes.

Source: Profimedia

Famous designer Roberto Cavali he enjoys his wealth, which he acquired thanks to a successful career, and he does not regret spending huge sums of money on his 45-year-younger chosen one, the former model Sandra Nilson.

Robert often gives expensive gifts to his beloved, and it was recently reported that he bought her an entire private island in her native Sweden, for which he allocated almost three million euros. That’s how Sandra Nilson became the new owner of an island in her homeland, not far from Stockholm. On the island there is also a magnificent villa with four bedrooms, a hunting area, a swimming pool, a golf course, but also the remains of a Viking fortress, the Daily Mail wrote.

Although there is a big age difference between them, Roberto and Sandra constantly point out that they are very supportive of each other and enjoy their love.

Because of the huge age difference, everyone predicted their end. Lina was called a sponsor because of her relationship with Robert Cavalli, who could be her grandfather in terms of age. However, their relationship resisted for 14 years. In March of this year, they also had a child, which was her first, and he, at the age of 82, his sixth.

Sandra was born on February 17, 1985 in Sweden, and she started working in the fashion industry at a very early age. At only 14 years old, the scouts of a French fashion agency noticed her specific beauty – big blue eyes and brown hair, which is rare in the Nordic countries.

By the way, Kavali and Sandra met when he divorced his wife in 2010, and they have allegedly been together since 2014. He pointed out that he found his peace with the young beauty, and that she is his muse, his true love and that he doesn’t care about the difference in years.

