Everyone remembers the amazing spectacle of the French Daft Punk on his tour “Alive 2007″well then a catalan duo has spent five years recreating the entire show both musically and visually. Not too long ago they presented it in Barcelona and now they repeat within the cartel of the Let’s Festival.

Robot Rock Alive (in the photograph) is not a tribute band – something we are increasingly used to in today’s world of pop and rock music – but rather the project of two musicians and engineers who have invested five years (and seen the result we imagine that a lot of money) in recreating the great spectacle with which the Daft Punk duo amazed us fifteen years ago.

Aware that many people did not have the experience, especially those who were too young at the time or who later discovered the duo, Robot Rock Alive they took it as something very personal to relive that experience that they could live among the audience as they passed through our country of that show.

The official presentation of the project -which recalls both the setlist and the show, the projections and the lighting of that concert to remember- took place in the Apolo room in Barcelona a few months ago, but now they will carry the experience in several Spanish cities. Among those dates, there is one in which they repeat in Barcelona, ​​specifically the next March 30 in the Salamandra room in L’Hospitalet. Tickets are available at this link.