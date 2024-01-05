“Robotland”: journey into the World of Robots

The world of robots or in any case the topic of automatons that carried out acts not induced by man is a concept that already exists in the era of Myths. Over the centuries, thanks to studies, the technology that has evolved has led to an increasingly complex, precise and almost mystical concept.

“Robotland – journey through the history of robots” by Berta Pàramo, published by Ippocampo Edizioni, is an imaginary journey into a world called Robotland in which history and fantasy, legend and reality merge to give a vision of what it is the robotic essence.

A journey structured in stages that starts from the Hellenic civilizations (in the Iliad the golden maids made by the divinity Hephaestus are mentioned) to reach the present day in which robots have taken on an almost perfect resemblance to human beings; you will meet personalities who have contributed in various ways to the diffusion, both technical and theoretical, on this topic, from Karel Capek, a Czechoslovakian writer who coined the term ROBOT in 1920. The Russian writer Isaac Asimov who gave life to the fundamental laws of robotics, the genius Leonardo da Vinci with the creation of the mechanical lion, Ctesibius who created the hydraulic clock in the III BC, just to name a few.

Among the pages we will discover many curiosities, particularities, their use in almost all fields from work to play, from religious concepts to hygiene and health… in all this the most “famous” robots are examined, some of the popular culture, others who remained more in the shadows but who nevertheless contributed to the diffusion and success of this reality, from “Robby the Robot” (1956), “Asimo” (2000), “iCub” (2004), Mazinger Z ( 1972)…

A reading that will amaze you, a literary journey with a strong emotional impact that will leave the reader with further curiosity and questions, as it is a constantly evolving reality, we could compare it to the first steps man took on Earth, it took millennia to reach what it is today, the same will apply to robots and as always with advantages and disadvantages but this will always depend on human intelligence in knowing how to manage this resource with still unknown potential. The author has tried to give a 360° vision of this universe, stimulating the reader to continue their research for further discoveries.

The work “Robotland” puts an important element in front of the reader, all over the world, the search for the technological form that can move on its own, has aroused interest among all peoples, some seeing it as progress, others as a divine form , others as simple study and entertainment but with a single common denominator: giving life to something that resembled man as much as possible, how not to be dazzled but also slightly frightened by the great automatons in cinema, in which the fiction of a few decades ago is become reality today.

