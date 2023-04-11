Home World Robyn Hitchcock heads the BCN Psych Fest and tours Spain
World

Robyn Hitckcock, the pop legend with almost fifty years of experience will visit our country again. On the one hand, it will be one of the main claims of the new edition of the BCN Psych Fest and on the other, it will offer a tour of the country.

The Barcelona festival dedicated to rock and psychedelia, BCN Psych Fest, will take place this year in two evening events and one in the afternoon. He friday april 14 we can see in the Barcelona Upload room a Teana, The Hanging Stars, Moura, Levitation Room, Moundrag and the DJ’s Holly Calder, Marc-André Brucker, Luis Costa, Raquel Bang Bang y Edu Lazarus. The hours will be from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The day of the Saturday April 15 will be held in Picnic Beat and will have sun crown y manes as invited artists, as well as with the sessions of Elosua & Katie Lousie. The hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Refering to Saturday night 15from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., you will be able to see Large Plants, Tvam, Robyn Hichcock & Los Del Huevos Band, Wucan, Ko Shin Moon and the DJ’s Holly Calder, Marc-André Brucker, Luis Costa, Raquel Bang Bang y Edu Lazarus. Tickets on sale at dice.fm.

It should be noted that the band that accompanies former The Soft Boys, Robyn HitchcockLos Del Huevos Band is a formation created especially with members of G.A.S. Drummers y Kurt Baker Combo.

It should be remembered that Robyn Hitchcock & Los Del Huevos Band They will not only perform in Barcelona, ​​but the British artist can be seen presenting “Shufflemania” (22) also in Seville (April 11, Room X), Madrid (April 12, Sound Isidro; Independance), Andoain (April 14, Bastero Auditorio) y Valencia (April 16, Loco Club). You can buy tickets at this link.

