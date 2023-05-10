Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, final touch of the CRANC Illa de Menorca

The next edition of CRAB Island of Menorca will take place in brick between the days 21 and 24 of September . The schedule will include swim surfing y The Cicely Satellites (former Satellites) the Thursday September 21 ; of sailing , Dove , At night , Black Sea Deluge y Barrera he friday september 22 and; and Crocodiles , _juno , Sandre , Alanaire y in love he Saturday September 23 . The concerts will take place in Es Claustre de Maó and tickets are available at www.crancfestival.com y See Tickets.

Now, as a final touch, we will be able to see the authors of one of the most applauded records of recent years in concert, “Third heaven”,Rocío Márquez and Bronchio who will perform at the Teatro Principal de Maó, the oldest opera house in the world, on Sunday, September 24 at noon to say goodbye to a seventh edition of the festival in style. Tickets for this concert can only be purchased from next may 23 through the website of the theater itself independently of the festival, although everyone with a ticket to the festival will have a special discount.