Home » Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, final touch of the CRANC Illa de Menorca
World

Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, final touch of the CRANC Illa de Menorca

by admin
Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, final touch of the CRANC Illa de Menorca

The next edition of CRAB Island of Menorca will take place in brick between the days 21 and 24 of September. The schedule will include swim surfing y The Cicely Satellites (former Satellites) the Thursday September 21; of sailing, Dove, At night, Black Sea Deluge y Barrera he friday september 22and; and Crocodiles, _juno, Sandre, Alanaire y in love he Saturday September 23. The concerts will take place in Es Claustre de Maó and tickets are available at www.crancfestival.com y See Tickets.

Now, as a final touch, we will be able to see the authors of one of the most applauded records of recent years in concert, “Third heaven”,Rocío Márquez and Bronchio who will perform at the Teatro Principal de Maó, the oldest opera house in the world, on Sunday, September 24 at noon to say goodbye to a seventh edition of the festival in style. Tickets for this concert can only be purchased from next may 23 through the website of the theater itself independently of the festival, although everyone with a ticket to the festival will have a special discount.

See also  Speaker of the US House of Representatives: Democrats will reach agreement on spending bill this week

You may also like

The details really make the difference! What accessories...

Finnish Prime Minister Sana Marin is getting a...

George Santos, who is the Republican congressman indicted...

The Russian soldier, the only one left alive,...

Pakistan in flames after the arrest of former...

The campaign to declare the Wagner Group a...

milan inter league champions live broadcast livestream |...

Against the housing crisis, Catalonia expropriates the empty...

Firefighting plan starts in Sicily, Pagana: one hundred...

From Gaza 100 rockets in one hour against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy