Home World Rocío Saiz and Tauro collaborate on the single “Let yourself go”
World

Rocío Saiz and Tauro collaborate on the single “Let yourself go”

by admin
Rocío Saiz and Tauro collaborate on the single “Let yourself go”

the madrilenian Rocio Saiz premieres his new song “Déjate llevar”, the single that once again has the collaboration of the Barcelona artist and producer TAURUS.

After the publication of “Autoboicot y descanso”, Rocío Saiz continues to demonstrate, with the help of pop, her experience and experiences in a universal ideology with which we can all feel identified. Now, she returns with “Let yourself go”, a song that brings confidence and breath, a caress to doubts and a feeling that you have come out, that you have won. And she does it together with the Barcelonan musician and producer Tauro.

From their debut album “Bitter Love”(2021) in the magazine we commented: ““Bitter Love” is one of the great pop works of this year in our country, and it is a very good album not only for what it offers, but for what it promises for what comes next, because Saiz has delivered something so solid, direct and fun on an EP of only seven songs! It is paradoxical that insecurities have such a presence in “Bitter Love”because it is a record loaded with moments with which Rocío Saiz could be more than sure of her talent”.

See also  Musk revealed that the CCP was dissatisfied with him for sending Starlink services to Ukraine | Starlink | starlink | Musk

You may also like

Usa, Biden shoots down the Chinese spy balloon...

we will be able to anticipate Early Access...

U.K. cleric disciplined by the Church of England...

Pope Francis: humanitarian tragedy in South Sudan, thanks...

‘Harry and Meghan to be invited to King...

Chinese spy balloon, three airports in North and...

Risotto with Moena stinker and strong pomegranate, acidic...

Neuer faces punishment at Bayern | Sports

Water polo, Telimar beats Posillipo and flies to...

“StraGulp”: Comics to the Rescue at the Courtyard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy