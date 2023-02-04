the madrilenian Rocio Saiz premieres his new song “Déjate llevar”, the single that once again has the collaboration of the Barcelona artist and producer TAURUS.

After the publication of “Autoboicot y descanso”, Rocío Saiz continues to demonstrate, with the help of pop, her experience and experiences in a universal ideology with which we can all feel identified. Now, she returns with “Let yourself go”, a song that brings confidence and breath, a caress to doubts and a feeling that you have come out, that you have won. And she does it together with the Barcelonan musician and producer Tauro.

From their debut album “Bitter Love”(2021) in the magazine we commented: ““Bitter Love” is one of the great pop works of this year in our country, and it is a very good album not only for what it offers, but for what it promises for what comes next, because Saiz has delivered something so solid, direct and fun on an EP of only seven songs! It is paradoxical that insecurities have such a presence in “Bitter Love”because it is a record loaded with moments with which Rocío Saiz could be more than sure of her talent”.