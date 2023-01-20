Listen to the audio version of the article

Rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The singer-songwriter was a founding member of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: “The Byrds” and “Crosby, Stills & Nash” and was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The news was confirmed by his wife who explained to the entertainment website “Variety” that Crosby died “after a long illness” while surrounded by family.

David Crosby was born in Los Angeles on August 4, 1941. Throughout his remarkable career, he has created songs that are true touchstones for more than three generations, not only as a solo artist, but as a founding member of The Byrds in the mid-1940s. ’60, by Crosby, Stills & Nash (winners of the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1969) and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He was a pioneer of folk-rock, not only with his committed music but also donating the proceeds of his concerts to many social causes. He epitomized the 1960s lifestyle to the fullest, later struggling with his addictions for many years.

Although he was still active on social media, he had given up on plans to return to performing live, a project he had talked about again in an interview last year. And his wife Jan Dance, in saying goodbye to her ”beloved David”, speaks of a ”long illness”: «Even if he is no longer here with us, his humanity and his kind spirit will continue to guide us and inspire us. His legacy will live on through his legendary music. We will miss him very much. We respectfully request that our privacy be respected at this time as we seek to deal with this grave loss.”