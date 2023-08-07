Rockein exceeds the number of participants for the eighth year

On July 11, the registration period for the eleventh edition of Rockein closed, the musical contest aimed at soloists and bands from the Basque Autonomous Community and Navarra, organized by the Basauri City Council, with the collaboration of the Arrigorriaga, Galdakao City Councils and Laudio and the Provincial Council of Bizkaia. A new participation record has been set for the eighth consecutive year with 191 registered. Of the proposals received, 31 meet the requirements to qualify for the award for the best local band (with at least one member of the group registered in Basauri, Galdakao, Arrigorriaga or Laudio), 40 will be eligible for the award for the best band in Basque (42 in 2022), and 19, to the Eskarabillera Award (15 in 2022), to which those formations will opt, in which at least 50% of its components are women.

The projects selected to participate in the final on November 18 at the Social Antzokia de Basauri will be announced soon. An experienced jury will decide among all the proposals which will go on to perform live.

These are the prizes at stake:

winning group

-Recording, production and mastering of a professional EP (minimum five songs) at El Tigre studios (Bilbao)

-Edition of 500 copies of the EP on CD support

-Recording and production of a professional video clip

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

best local band

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

Best band in Basque

-Recording and production of a song

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

Premio Escarabillera

-Performance within the MAZ Basauri festival or in one of the best venues in Bizkaia

