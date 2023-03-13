At around 10:37 a.m. local time on the 7th, the new-generation launch vehicle “H3” jointly developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries failed to launch again and was directly destroyed in the air. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency stated,It was because the rocket power system was abnormal before and after the rocket body sent the ignition signal to the secondary engine.

This is not the first time the rocket has failed to launch. On February 17 this year, the launch was urgently suspended due to an abnormality in the power supply system of the main engine. So why does Japan frequently fail to launch rockets? Some Japanese media interviewed some experts, and the reasons given were enough to shock everyone.

Japan’s “Tokyo Sports News” published an article saying that Japan’s space strategy is making difficult progress.It is because there are “Chinese superpower troops” secretly workingThe person who gave this point of view is a person named “Ajitsu Jun”, who is called an “expert in the study of scientific issues” in the article.

Akutsu Jun further explained that about 30 years ago, a Chinese “superpower” named Shen Chang told him that in order to severely damage Japan in terms of economy and confidence, and make the US-Japan alliance lose its will to fight against China, the “China” established by him The “Super Power Force” tried to use “ideas” to change the launch trajectory of the Japanese H1 rocket at that time, but failed in the end.

He also sternly warned,China, the United States and Russia all have their own superpowers, and Japan should also form a “superpower force” to defend the H3 rocket as soon as possible！

Such bizarre remarks and opinions naturally attracted the attention of many Japanese, but most netizens said that they suggested that he “get sick”。