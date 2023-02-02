At least seven missiles have been fired from Israel against the Gaza Strip which, late in the evening, had trespassed with a rocket intercepted by the defense of Tel Aviv. According to local security witnesses, the first attacks hit a training center of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the al-Maghazi refugee camp (central Gaza Strip). The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claims to have responded to “the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip”. On the Israeli side, alarm sirens sounded in Sderot, a city in the south of the country.