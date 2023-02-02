Home World Rockets and missiles between Israel and Gaza
World

Rockets and missiles between Israel and Gaza

by admin
Rockets and missiles between Israel and Gaza

At least seven missiles have been fired from Israel against the Gaza Strip which, late in the evening, had trespassed with a rocket intercepted by the defense of Tel Aviv. According to local security witnesses, the first attacks hit a training center of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in the al-Maghazi refugee camp (central Gaza Strip). The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), claims to have responded to “the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip”. On the Israeli side, alarm sirens sounded in Sderot, a city in the south of the country.

See also  Oxford, via the portrait of Elizabeth II: "It's colonialist"

You may also like

The FBI searched Biden’s vacation home for three...

A batch of new regulations came into effect...

IAEA Says Iran Changed How Fordow Nuclear Facility...

Ӣŷ Longʵ–й

Ukraine, Danilov: “We are ready for a new...

The Pope and the horror stories of the...

Tg1 exclusive: “Qatar paid the Afghans not to...

[Explore time]US and European military aid 300 tanks...

Usa-Russia, the crisis worsens: even the Start treaty...

Burst! The “Biden Document Gate” has been upgraded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy