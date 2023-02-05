Few more enlightening titles like the one chosen by the people of Madrid Rococo for their debut they would better define a feeling shared by an entire generation. “I don’t want to” is more than just a formal landing on the underground scene by Aníbal, Nacho, David and Álex, as it also feels like a declaration of intent with which, using a discourse marked by discontent and laziness, the quartet Sign an overwhelming cover letter without ifs and buts.

We’re only talking about nine songs, yes, but they’re all straight to the point and profess so much sincerity per verse that after listening to them we’ll feel like we’ve been part of one of those intense conversations that surface on a warm summer night where we end up spewing out the truth without filter.

To begin with, an album that starts with a sentence as cathartic and honest as “I need something to excite me again, because lately everything has been fatal for me”, is showing us from its first chord the emotional degree that the band seeks to show. If we add to that a hard instrumentation with melodic touches and even sinuous synth lines, “Bajona” it becomes the best possible boot we can come up with. From now on, we will see the band using delicious topics to complete a songbook that touches all the styles that the average post-adolescent experiences today: summer love stained with sunset and oblivion (“September”), regressive charges that make it impossible to express feelings (“I don’t want to”), that harsh reality that crushes our haughty and frustrating expectations (“We promised ourselves, to see each other again, to share an apartment, a plant and a kitten. Nothing has gone as planned, now we are just two strangers “they sing in the painful “The crowd”), and of course, an always pleasing and well-deserved criticism of a shattered society that only finds calm at the blow of a pill (“Anxiety and TV”).

Turning all your personal ills into automatic hymns can prove to be a healing resource, although what Rococo They seem to seek with their agitated cadences and their heartfelt diatribes is that we are the ones who forget for a moment everything that torments us and free ourselves from our particular sentimental and traumatic burdens with the blow of pogo and jump. We will also find, of course, cuts that invite a drop in decibels (“Narciso”) but in general terms, the charm of Rococo lies in the band’s ability to bring a degree of closeness to those heartbreaking structures typical of post-hardcore and ’90s emo, perhaps going further than other of their contemporaries were in their attempts to approach the sound of bands like American Football or Drug Church. Be careful, because with “I don’t want to” In a few years we will say that we have witnessed the birth of a great band.