The hero of Manchester City in the Champions League, the Spaniard Rodri has an unusual life story.

Source: Profimedia

Manchester City took the lead in the quarterfinals Champions League against Bayern 1:0 with a midfielder’s goal Rodrija (26), with a left foot shot from about 20 meters. The Swiss Jan Zomer tried to defend, but there was no defense from the mastery of the ace born in Madrid in 1996. City’s shadow hero came to the fore when it mattered most and see how he scored:



Manchester City Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Rodri studied football at Atletico Madrid from the age of 11, but had to leave at 17 because the “quilters” wrongly judged that he lacked physical strength. Then he moved to Villarreal, grew to 191 centimeters and after three excellent seasons in the first team ended up in Athletic. The club paid 20 million for its mistake, but just one year later, it earned more than three times as much – 62.6 million pounds! Pep Guardiola knew well who he was buying and three and a half years and two Premier League titles later, it is clear that he hit the spot.

On top of being a defensive midfielder for Pep’s “citizens”, Rodri is not the type of player you would expect from today’s star. He has no tattoos, modesty is one of his greatest virtues, and he has proven it since the beginning of his career. For example, in parallel with his performances for Villarreal, he studied at the Faculty of Business and Economics and was certainly the only Primera player who played against the biggest Spanish teams, and lived in student accommodation.

“People were shocked when they saw him, because he played in Primera and lived in student housing. After a few days of getting to know him, everything became normal when it comes to him,” a friend of Rodrigo’s once told “Marka” , Valentin Henareho. “He shared space with everyone, he liked to be with his friends and he sat on the couch with everyone else. Of course, it was weird watching him play table tennis or do laundry with us,” he said.

“Until recently, he was driving an Opel Corsa, which he bought from a woman after he got his driver’s license. He was advised to buy a better car, for his safety and to travel from Madrid to Castellón, where he studied, but he didn’t understand why he would paid more money for a car. In fact, he once told me that some of his friends were ‘crazy’ about buying nice cars, and for him it was just a means of getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’.”

“He didn’t change when he played in Primera, his everyday life remained the same. He told me he signed for Atlético Madrid with a pizza he was reheating in his accommodation. They gave it to him after the game and you’d never guess from that scene that he signed for Atlético. Football came second to him, and his family came first. They were more concerned about his studies than his career, because they wanted him to be well-educated, as they know that football is a lottery,” said Rodrijev a friend.