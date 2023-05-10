Rodrigo and Gabriela, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

More than twenty years of career and more than three decades of personal relationship endorse Rodrigo and Gabriela as one of the most relevant and solid proposals of Latin American instrumental music.

However, neither the seniority nor the media recognition manage to appease the restless gaze of the duo, who, despite time, continue to grow and explore their paths of creative freedom and revealing spiritualism.

your new job, “In Between Thoughts… A New World” (ATO, 23) is a good demonstration of how this GRAMMY Award-winning duo is still able to find new techniques of expression and continue to proudly carry an authenticity that never diminishes. From their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico this lovely duo gives us a few minutes to chat about their latest studio album and the non-dualist sentiment behind their narrative.

“In Between Thoughts… A New World” is your first album in four years, and boy, in that time have we witnessed the rebirth of a new world. Do you think that this album is the son of its time, or are the themes that you address issues that have always interested you?

Gabriela: I have the theory that human beings believe that we are very unique and we think that we are constantly facing the apocalypse, but in reality I believe that we are not so special, rather we are very cyclical creatures. I would say that the same things have always brought us down and we have always suffered from the same demons, only now those demons have been modernized and universalized through apps and screens. From our point of view, the album feels like a point of reference, as they say in the spiritual world of non-dualism, because our messages cannot be concretized at an exact moment in history. We believe that everything moves, everything is fleeting, nothing remains, nothing stays, not even the most powerful wisdom of a teacher.

“We are already working on the sequel to this album and in fact we will premiere new songs in our next shows” This work is also your first full length since you won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2019 for “Mettavolution”. How do you move on after something like this? Does it feel like motivation or more like pressure?

Rodrigo: We remember that time in a rather sui generis way, frankly. Shortly after picking up the GRAMMY we were about to start a big tour, and it all went south for reasons we all know. We will never know what the rest of our career would have been like or how this record would have turned out if we had gone out on tour and if there had been no COVID. Don't get me wrong, we were very happy to collect this award, how could it be otherwise. But it was precisely in that interval between our previous album and this one that Gabi and I discovered this whole world of non-dualism, and I think that this is much more significant for us and for our current work than any other media recognition. We had always been very spiritual, but delving into this subject changed our perspective on our personal and professional lives in an amazing way. Suddenly, we felt that the freedom that we had always sought was already within ourselves. In our case it was never about an immediate process or an automatic enlightenment, but rather a progressive transformation.

And how did this affect the final result of the album?

Rodrigo: This album was made without any fear and I think that’s the main feature of it. We have our GRAMMY right here with us in the studio, but mind you, we don’t even see it when we’re working because it’s behind the screens and stuff. Regarding freedom and composing without fear, I will tell you that, given the situation we all found ourselves in, we simply dedicated ourselves to making music during the pandemic without too many pretensions and without even knowing if it would end up being published. That is why we were not afraid to experiment, add new arrangements, add touches of electronics and end up putting together the soundtrack for the story we wanted to tell.

In fact, it is said that the video that Olallo Rubio prepared for “Descending To Nowhere” is the first chapter of a story written by you about a character who has a spiritual journey towards “non-dualism”.

Gabriela: Rodrigo and I love to imagine stories all the time. It comes very naturally to us to develop them when we listen to and create our music. In the case of this album, we made a story based on a character called Advaita. He is neither male nor female, but a representative of humanity per se, and his appearance is like that of a living screen. That is why he dresses all in white, because he feels like a canvas on which everything that happens around him is reflected, adapting to different scenarios and projecting his desires and desires, which are also changeable. In “Descending To Nowhere” the character begins to have a very personal internal journey, from which each piece of the album is interrelated with each other, because the character begins to change his appearance and personal challenges.

I would even say that we already saw him in “Stages”, your previous work, if I remember correctly.

Rodrigo: Indeed, at the time we thought of “Stages” as an introduction to this work. Our intention is also to work on a series of visuals for the tour that give context to our songs and the narrative of this record. As I was saying, for us it feels like a whole, like a great story, and we would love to bring it to the stage in the best way.

I know that both of you are also visual artists. Do you see yourself developing any audiovisual project, parallel to the band or related to it?

Rodrigo: I would love it, really. Both Gabi and I have that highly developed vein of visual artists, each one in our own style, yes, but we are passionate about giving free rein to our vision through this medium as well. It’s something we love because it allows us to disconnect from everything, but of course, when we have to dedicate time to “RodyGab”, we can no longer get too involved in other projects.

Gabriela: But the important thing is that, starting from an original idea, you can always contact people who can make it possible on a technical level. As has been the case with Andy Butler, the British illustrator who has been in charge of some of the own visuals that we talked about before. Over time, we have realized that what we like to do is to be creating things all the time. After all, this tour is going to end at some point, and we must continue to be busy.

Now let’s talk a little about the technical part of the album. You said before that history is born from melodies, but are melodies born from a premeditated process or is there room for spontaneity?

Rodrigo: Well, I would say a bit of both, really. From “Mettavolution” until now, melodies have become a fundamental part of the way I express myself on the guitar. They’ve always been important, but let’s just say there used to be room for a lot more solos and the like. Now, if you pay attention, both in “Mettavolution” and in this album, the melodies were originally composed using the voice to later be transferred to the guitar score. Precisely today you catch us rehearsing new songs, because… Well, spoiler! We are already working on the sequel to this album and in fact we will premiere new songs in our next shows. But the thing is that I take care of the melody and Gabs of the harmony…

Gabriela: Really, I throw him about twenty thousand chords, and he starts to say “no, that one, that one, no, that one.” [risas].

Rodrigo: Yes, there is perhaps the most improvised part, that moment prior to finding a melody that we both like equally. Once we have it, it’s just a matter of purifying it and adding body to it, this part being much more premeditated and conscious.

How healthy do you think instrumental music currently enjoys?

Rodrigo: Within the industry as such, it’s not a type of music that enjoys very good health, that’s how it is. But this does not mean that there are no novel proposals or interesting projects continue to emerge. The nuance is important. We are lucky to have realized that right now there are many more people carrying out instrumental projects than there were when we started, for example. Precisely because they have seen it possible. And also, made by people who don’t care in the slightest about having followers or not, which shows a barbaric authenticity on their part. No, they won’t sound on the radios, but they are there, you just have to look for them.

Gabriela: We live in a time when music feels very formulaic. People create music knowing what percentage of sugar and salt must be added to the recipe for their work to be successful and for it to reach the general public. The good news is that now, thanks to new technologies, it is also much easier to access gangs that otherwise would have been impossible to find. You know, those types of projects that have few followers precisely because they are so unique and because they are one of the few that take the risk of doing something different. One day a musician told us that the most important thing in this profession was to remain true to oneself. So that's what we've tried to do ever since, learn to know who we really are and stay there. There are a lot of incredibly talented people out there, but musically they don't know who they are, and on one record they want to sound like one record and the next record like a totally different one, depending on what's going on the most at the time. At a certain age, your patience with such basic proposals becomes small and you don't connect with artists who are so volatile and not very faithful to themselves.

Are you surprised that you ended up being prophets outside of your land?

Rodrigo: Of course, our career took paths that we had never expected. In fact, our career did not start in Mexico, but in Ireland. And surprisingly, our relationship with the United States or Northern Europe is much closer than the one we have with our native Mexico, or with the rest of Latin America, or even with Spain, where we haven’t played on too many occasions. And that saddens us a bit, because we have a very good relationship with Spain. We have both lived in Barcelona, ​​whenever we have the chance we go on vacation and have great friends there. For this reason, for us, and using the industry’s own terms, it would be wonderful if we could open up the market more and reach these countries.

If something stands out about your style, it is the great connection that is perceived between you. What would you say is the key for this to continue to be perceived after so many years of career?

Rodrigo: If reincarnation exists, I’m sure we know each other from another life. Keep in mind that Gabs and I have known each other since we were very young. We were like 14 years old, or something like that, when we started playing.

Gabriela: Yes, I remember Rod had a metal band with his brother. I joined it and since then we have teamed up. The rest were older and we wanted to sound like Metallica or Pantera, and we forced the rest to do things they didn’t want to do. [risas]. I remember we argued a lot. We now have a more closed working method and more mature ways of resolving our differences. We also respect our own spaces more. I, for example, have my own project, Música Por Los Animales, where I do what I want and write about topics, like veganism or animal activism, that Rod, for example, is not that interested in. And I believe that it is very important and very healthy for our relationship.

Rodrigo: What unites us the most is our spiritual evolution. In that area, I do believe that we share many more things. We left Mexico when we were very young and since then we have had many similar experiences traveling through Europe and others. Above any difference, there is the fact that we have had relatively even lives and that is what makes us so connected, after more than thirty years.