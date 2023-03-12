Home World Rodrigo and Gabriela share “Egoland”, their second preview
World

the mexican duo Rodrigo and Gabriela releases “Egoland”, the second single from his next album “In Between Thoughts…A New World”, album that will be released on April 21. The group will present the long duration November 7 in Madrid (Sala La Paqui) and November 9 in Barcelona (Sala Razzmatazz 2). Tickets are now available at www.doctormusic.com.

The Grammy-winning guitar virtuosos have returned with their second single “Egoland,” a song that delves into the album’s sonic and spiritual explorations with unexpected elements that enhance their signature guitar mastery, including slide guitar with searing reverberation. . The topic is part of “In Between Thoughts… A New Worldthe new album by the duo that is the long-awaited continuation of their award-winning “Mettavolution”.

Produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela in their studio in Ixtapa, the album, in their new musical creation, the guitar duo expands their traditional approach to include original orchestral and electronic elements. The new album was announced a few weeks ago with the premiere of the first single “Descending To Nowhere”. “In Between Thoughts… A New World will be released via ATO Records on Friday 21 April and the band is offering a deluxe vinyl version exclusively on their official website: www.rodgab.com.

