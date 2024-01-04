Rodrigo Chaves warns that drug homicides will not decrease in 2024 if there are no “hard-handed” legal reforms

The war between criminal gangs for territory and drug trafficking routes in Costa Rica has resulted in a bloodbath never before seen in the country. The violence and homicides of drug traffickers are increasing and would remain on the rise if there is no change in legislation that allows putting hitmen behind bars. President Rodrigo Chaves has warned that if this doesn’t change, Costa Rica could face a similar year in this matter as the one experienced last year when the country added more than 900 homicides, a 40% growth from the previous year. This dramatic increase in homicides has instilled a sense of urgency.

President Chaves emphasized that while he, as head of the Executive Branch, is doing his part, a response is required from the Legislative Assembly to change the current panorama. He called for a “firm hand policy” that includes modifying the criminal regulations to restrict the granting of prison benefits and limit conditional freedom. He has urged Congress to respond to the challenge of the moment.

However, several deputies of opposition believe that applying such a security policy with a firm hand against drug trafficking, organized crime, and homicides is not feasible in Costa Rica. They argue that the country must guarantee due process and human rights, including those of criminals.

In response to President Chaves’ proposals to stop crime, legislators from different political parties warned that these proposals not only violate human rights but also contravene the Political Constitution. Oscar Izquierdo, head of the PLN, called for preventing decisions “in the heat of the moment” and conducting a comprehensive analysis of any legal reforms that are approved.

Meanwhile, President Chaves made a bill to limit the granting of prison benefits. The bill proposes restrictions on the granting of precautionary measures for specific crimes and lower sentencing required for house arrest with electronic monitoring.

The president is of the view that to avoid the cycle of destruction, there is a critical need to impose stricter laws and put those responsible for the crime in jail. He indicated that the only way to address this critical moment is to put greater firmness in the legal framework to put in jail those who are at war and killing each other over drugs.

