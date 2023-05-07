Rodrigo Cuevas announces the dates of his show “La Romería”

the pilgrimage is the name of the new tour that the multidisciplinary artist will undertake Rodrigo Cuevas by different Spanish cities, as well as by Europe and Latin America. On this tour you will be able to listen to the songs from his new album that will be released next month of September, although the singer has already told us “Más Animal”, one of the singles from the album that is already a success. Also, this project is produced by edward goatformer member of Calle 13Hence, it has also had the collaboration of with.