Rodrigo Cuevas announces the dates of his show "La Romería"

Rodrigo Cuevas announces the dates of his show “La Romería”

the pilgrimage is the name of the new tour that the multidisciplinary artist will undertake Rodrigo Cuevas by different Spanish cities, as well as by Europe and Latin America. On this tour you will be able to listen to the songs from his new album that will be released next month of September, although the singer has already told us “Más Animal”, one of the singles from the album that is already a success. Also, this project is produced by edward goatformer member of Calle 13Hence, it has also had the collaboration of with.

The tour will start next June 30 at the Girona (a)phónica Festival and it will go through many other festivals throughout the summer: on July 6 at Cruïlla in Barcelona, ​​on July 15 La Mar de Músicas in Cartagena, on July 16 Jardines de Viveros in Valencia, on July 20 at Noches del Botánico in Madrid, on August 4 at Prestoso Asturian Fest, on August 6 at La Lluna in Vers de Mallorca, on August 11 at Porta Ferrada in Girona and on August 12 at Sonorama in Aranda de Duero.

