Rodrigo Cuevas shares “Como Ye?!” and more dates

The singer Rodrigo Cuevas He already has a new song, an adaptation of a traditional song brought to his land that is entitled “Cómo Ye?!”. At the same time, he keeps announcing tour dates.

On the dates of his new tour, in which he will present the show “The Pilgrimage”Cuevas will visit different cities of spain, Europe and Latin America.

“The Pilgrimage” is the name of the new tour that the multidisciplinary artist will undertake Rodrigo Cuevas by different Spanish cities, as well as by Europe and Latin America. On this tour you will be able to listen to the songs from his new album that will be released next month of September, although the singer has already told us “Más animal”, one of the singles from the album that is already a success. Also, this project is produced by edward goatformer member of Calle 13Hence, it has also had the collaboration of with. This piece has been followed by “Como Ye?!”, which also has a fun video clip.

The tour will stop by many other festivals throughout the summer: on July 6 at Cruïlla in Barcelona, ​​on July 15 La Mar de Músicas in Cartagena, on July 16 at Jardines de Viveros in Valencia, on July 20 at Las Noches del Botánico in Madrid, on August 4 at Prestoso Asturian festival, on August 6 in La Lluna in Vers de Mallorca, on August 11 in Porta Ferrada in Girona, on August 12 in Sonorama in Aranda de Duero, on August 30 in FITT in Tarragona.

And as of September you will be able to see him in Huesca (September 7, Sonna Festival), Pontevedra (September 9, Revenidas Festival), Pamplona (September 15, Emmusikadas Festival), Errentería (September 16, Atlantikaldia), A Coruña (September 21, Noites do Porto), Manresa (October 7). , Fira Mediterranea) and some to advertise in Logroño, Malaga, Girona and Xixon.

