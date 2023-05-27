Roger Federer paid a quick visit to Romania

Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players in history, came to Romania. The famous Swiss sportsman, aged 41, was surprised, on Friday evening, at the “Henry Coandă” international airport in the Capital when he was boarding for Dubai.

Roger Federer stayed only a few hours in Romania, the reason for his visit being revealed by Prosport journalists.

Roger Federer would have come to Romania to film a commercial, at Buftea, for the German car company Mercedes Benz, write the Pro sports. The great sportsman signed a contract valid until 2027 with this company, he will be remunerated with 5 million euros annually, the cited source notes.

Photo source: facebook