Roger Waters has revealed that he has been re-recording solo “The Dark Side Of The Moon”the 1973 album released while he was a member of Pink Floyd.

Waters has commented in an interview in The Telegraph the re-recording of the long duration. According to the newspaper, Waters’ solo version of “The Dark Side Of The Moon” has been “secretly” in the works for months, without the participation or knowledge of the other band members David Gilmour y Nick Mason.

The Briton claims that he has re-recorded all ten songs “from scratch”. The other contributors to this solo project would be Waters’ collaborator and tour partner, Gus Seyffert, as well as a “Baptist minister” who plays a Hammond organ. It is also said that Seyffert’s partner, the singer Bedouineit will appear in the re-recording.

Waters has chosen to return to “The Dark Side Of The Moon” “because there aren’t enough people who recognize what it’s about, what it was he was saying then.” The performer is planning to release the vinyl version, though that’s a bit tricky given Waters’ departure from Pink Floyd in 1985 and the controversial interactions between the members since then. It was originally scheduled to be released in March, but representatives have confirmed that the album has been pushed back to May while Waters continues to “play around with the recordings.”

In other news, The Telegraph newspaper also detailed plans for a forthcoming album titled “The Bar”which is described as “a symbol for any place that welcomes open debate”.