Roger Waters under investigation again for anti-Semitism

The name of Roger Waters and scandal seem to go hand in hand in recent times. After his concert in Frankfurt was banned (for which the musician took legal action), the ex-Pink Floyd’s passage through Berlin has generated new problems related to the alleged anti-Semitism of the British musician.

Although at the beginning of the show, Waters shows a message condemning all forms of anti-Semitism, it seems that things are still complicated in this case.

After performing in Berlin, the German police are assessing the accusations leveled against the artist for alleged incitement by displaying “anti-Semitic symbols on stage.” This is how Waters’ performance is described according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairswho launched a message against Waters online, accusing him of “desecrating the memory of Ana Frank and the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.”

Waters is accused of wearing a uniform that resembles that of a Nazi soldier and blowing up an inflatable pig with trademark logos and a Star of David between them. The uniform is the one Bob Geldof wears in his character as Pink in the film “The Wall” by Alan Parker, inspired by the Pink Floyd album of the same name, with a bracelet reminiscent of a swastika.

On the other hand, at one point in the show several names of victims of different conflicts appear, from the Nazi persecution of the Jews to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Among those names, there is also that of Shireen Abu Akleh, who is believed to have been killed by Israeli soldiers in an IDF operation.

Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4tcrV6f8mt