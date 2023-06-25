Home » Róisín Murphy presents “Fader” and the clip that she herself directs
Róisín Murphy presents "Fader" and the clip that she herself directs

Róisín Murphy presents "Fader" and the clip that she herself directs

RMurphy returns with a new single, “Fader”, the third track from his highly anticipated upcoming album “Hit Parade”produced in collaboration with electronic music author DJ Koze. The album, which will be released on September 8 via Ninja Tunesincludes thirteen songs that fuse genres and expand sonic boundaries throughout its vivid and captivating journey.

“Fader” is accompanied by a video directed by herself Roisin Murphy and was recorded in his hometown, Arklow, in County Wicklow, Ireland. In it Murphy she plays with light and shadow in a black and white cut, and we see her enjoying a traditional Irish party like a girl. It is a festive and celebratory video clip, with dances, games and parades.

Roisin Murphy is an Irish singer, producer and songwriter who became known in the 1990s as part of the electronic pop duo Generation next to Mark Brydon. She subsequently embarked on a solo career with her debut album “Ruby Blue” (05). Since then he has released five studio albums, the last one in 2021 (“Crooked Machine”).

