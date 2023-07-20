Róisín Murphy releases the track “You Knew” from the album “Hit Parade” – MONDO MODA

Róisín Murphy has just released “You Knew”, the second single from the album “Hit Parade”, which will hit the market on November 8th. In addition to the original, two remixes signed by Payfone and Elie Escobar were released. On the new single, she plays with themes of unrequited love and existentialism against a backdrop of swirling synths and special effects loops courtesy of DJ Koze.

“’You Knew’ is the story of my life. I’m an open book, I take risks and I make my motivations clear. Many times I’ve loved without being loved back and I’m proud of that. The phrase ‘You Knew’ sums it up, in fact you could put it on my tombstone, but I’ve already decided it’s going to say ‘you had your chance!’”, he says.

On the cover of the album “Hit Parade”, a photomontage in an image generated by AI by artist Beth Frey, with graphic design by Bráulio Amado and commissioned by the creative studio Object & Animal (which has worked with names like FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek and Shygirl).

Róisín Mursphy – hit parade cover

Growing up in the Irish town of Arklow, music seemed to grab Murphy’s attention, from the moment he discovered the power of his own voice at age 10 to performing the classic “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina” at a local poetry festival.

Murphy threw herself headlong into the music scene after her family moved to Manchester when she was still a teenager. After a brief dalliance with punk, she moved to Sheffield aged 19 to immerse herself in the house scene.

Róisín Murphy @ Nik Pate

A chance meeting with local bassist Mark Brydon led the pair to form the celebrated group Moloko that dominated the scene in the early 2000s. As a solo artist, she has released five critically acclaimed albums (with a 2015 Mercury Prize nomination for Hairless Toys), EPs and collaborations, DJ sets in Ibiza, a series of podcasts and, most recently, an acting role (in the 2022 Netflix series “The Bastard Son & The Devil”).

