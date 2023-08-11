Róisín Murphy shares a new preview of her upcoming album

Anticipating your next full-length project “Hit Parade”which will be released at the beginning of September, Roisin Murphy has joined forces with Moodyman to release a remix of “What Not To Do”. The remix comes out of this multi-genre album made up of thirteen songs that mark another step in the evolution of a career of more than three decades. The album is conceived as a job hypermodern proof of the unique creativity that so characterizes the Irish artist.

Born in Arklow (Ireland), music instantly caught Murphy’s attention, particularly when he performed the classic “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina” at a family reunion at the age of 12. Since then he has thrown himself fully into the music scene with some bumps in his way like the divorce of his parents. After experimenting with punk in ManchesterMurphy moved to Sheffield with only 19 years to immerse himself in the club scene. Thanks to this he would meet Mark Brydonbassist with whom he formed Generation. The rest is history; 5 albums and extensive accolades are part of his journey. Notably, she got the Premio Mercury by “Hairless Toys” (2015).

The artwork of the disc has been carried out by the AI ​​of Beth Frey together with the graphic design of Braulio Amado commissioned by creative studio Object&Animal (FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl). Also, Murphy is this time the creative director. Likewise, the original of “What Not To Do”, which has yet to be released, is the opening of a multifaceted album that will be released on September 8th. Below is the list of songs that make it up: “What Not To Do”, “CooCool”, “The Universe”, “Hurtz So Bad”, “The House”, “Spacetime”, “Fader”, “Free Will”, “You Knew”, “Can’t Replicate”, “Crazy Ants Reprise”, “Two Ways”, “Eureka”