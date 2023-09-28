rokas gedraitis red star mondo interview | Sport

In an interview for MONDO, Rokas Gedraitis talked about coming to Crvena zvezda, cooperation with Miloš Teodosić, fans, foreigners in the national team…

Rokas Gedraitis (31) is the first Lithuanian in history to play for Red Star Meridianbet. In the middle of July, he officially signed a contract with the Serbian team and already during the preparations he showed what he knows. Both in attack, where he “teared the net”, and in defense, where he guarded some of the best opposing players.

How it all looked before his arrival, what Duško Ivanović told him, what he expects from Miloš Teodosić, Jago dos Santos… He talked about all this in an interview for MONDO. “All is well now, Belgrade surprised me in a positive way, the family is happy. When you first come to a new city, it’s hard to find your way around. More than a month has passed, everything is fine and we are all happy,” said Rokas at the beginning of the interview.

He also explained how the conversation went with Duško Ivanović, an experienced expert who trained him in Baskonia as well.

“He called me, we talked, he didn’t tell me anything special. We know each other very well, he saw that I could help the team and I chose him. All that went quite quickly, it took about a week to finish everything about the arrival.”

Zvezda has a large number of new players before the new season, which means that a longer period is needed to get used to it.

“We are still in that process, the problem is that we didn’t all come at the same time, some came earlier, some later, so it takes time. As the season progresses, it will get better.”



As soon as he was mentioned Miloš Teodosićhe immediately started laughing.

“Phew, you have to be ready all the time, at all times. You never know when his ball is going to come to you, you have to watch his eye contact. You never know.”

At the moment when we asked him about cooperation with With Shabazz Napier and Jago dos Santos, the Brazilian playmaker appeared next to him and they started joking around. “Jago is like that, he took over the music, he has good taste and I like what he plays. He is Brazilian, but I think he is a good basketball player“, joked Rokas.

He knows a lot about the rivalry with Partizan and promises to fight.

“I have yet to have that derby experience. I heard about it, it will be exciting to play in front of the fans. There will be many people talking about it. That’s one of the reasons I’m here. As for me, I definitely bring energy. I want victory in every match and I promise to fight, I will leave everything on the floor.”

When it comes to words in Serbian, he is still learning. “I know how to say thank you, of course I also know some swear words, but…”

At the end of the conversation, we left the story about the national team. Lithuania, like Serbia, is one of the selections that did not naturalize a foreigner. It’s something he also supports. “I agree with that completely. Every country should have only people from that country, that’s the beauty of the national team, that people who grew up there, who speak that language play. Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, these are selections that do not have foreigners.”

There was speculation this summer about the relationship James’s mother, so he could play for Latvia, with him they would be one of the favorites at Mundobasket. “I don’t want to speculate on things like that. I like Davis Bertans’ statement that foreigners will not be part of the national team and that’s how it should be“, concluded Gedraitis.

