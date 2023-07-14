Rokas Gidraitis in Red Star | Sports

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet is on the verge of an agreement with Rokas Gidraitis!

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star Meridianbet brought two players on the day, and the next one will be the Lithuanian Rokas Gidratis (30 years old, 201 centimeters). According to specialized portals, the wing basketball player of Baskonia will play for the red and whites and will become another in a series of reinforcements arriving at Mali Kalemegdan.

“Gidraitis is finalizing negotiations on a one-year contract with Zvezda,” the portal “Basket News” announced. The Lithuanian, who was Zvezda’s rival and while playing for Alba, had an excellent performance last season, with 10.4 points per match, along with 5.6 rebounds in the Euroleague, and in the domestic championship he scored 10.8 points with 3.8 jumps. The basketball player is known for his quick shot and Duško Ivanović is certainly very familiar with his qualities, which he wants to have in his team starting this summer.

On Friday, Zvezda practically rounded off the center line by bringing in last season’s Barcelona and Olympiakos reserves, Mike Tobi and Joel Bolomboi, and previously brought in Dejan Davidovac, who returned to Mali Kalemegdan after a year in CSKA Moscow, to the wing positions. Also, Miloš Teodosić arrived in Zvezda, who could share the minutes and role with the experienced Šabaz Napier, whose signature is also expected at Mali Kalemegdan.

Zvezda has “added gas” in the market this week and is building a new team of Duško Ivanovic, which apparently won’t have much in common with last season’s. Let’s remind you, Facundo Campazzo, Luka Vildoza, Ognjen Dobrić, John Holland, Hasan Martin, Ben Bentil left Zvezda, Stefan Marković retired…