Roland Garros 2023, Jannik Sinner: “I lacked energy. I’m sure I’ll get stronger”

A missed opportunity. Jannik Sinner he left the scene bitterly in second round of the 2023 Roland Garros. The South Tyrolean was unexpectedly defeated by the German Daniel Altmaier with the score of 6-7 (0) 7-6 (7) 6-1 6-7 (4) 7-5. A match that lasted 5 hours and 28 minutes, in which the South Tyrolean wasted several chances, including due match-point. Many gratuitous errors during the comparison and the evidence that the best version of Jannik is not seen today on the Parisian red.

But what are the reasons for this setback? He gave the explanations himself during the course of the Press conference. Sinner focused on one aspect, on all of them, the attitude: “I made some wrong choices during the match, it hurts because I cared a lot and I had my chances, two match-points… Probably the approach wasn’t mine. Obviously, I gave everything I had, but I wasn’t “happy” to be in the position I was, smiling inside. I lacked that energy that I usually have and when I miss it I struggle more“said the Italian player.

When asked about Vanni Gibertini (Ubitennis) on an overall balance of the season on clay, the response of the Italian tennis player was the following: “I adapted very quickly to clay, in fact I reached the semifinal in Montecarlo. Subsequently, I prepared well in Rome and Paris and my expectations were very high, but unfortunately I was unable to achieve my goals. I have to think about how it went, but this does not mean that two negative tournaments will then cancel out what good I have done elsewhere“.

Thinking about the future, the thought is clear: “I will continue to work because I am sure that I will improve my game and become stronger“.

