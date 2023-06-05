Roland Garros: Ruud wins and will meet Rune in the quarterfinals, Zverev folds Dimitrov

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune will compete for a place in the semifinals at Roland Garros. The first sweeps 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 Jarrywhile the Dane needs five sets to overcome 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) Cerundolo. Zverev beats Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4, 6-3: he will face in the quarterfinals Etcheverrywhich rule Nishioka 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1. In the women’s draw, Swiatek passes after the withdrawal of Tsurenko: will challenge Gauff in the rematch of last year’s final.

Casper Ruud hit the Roland Garros quarterfinals without problems thanks to the success in three partials on

Nicolas Jarry. The first set is definitely fought, with the Chilean responding blow by blow to the power plays of the Norwegian, who closes the tie-break at 7-3. In the second, however, here is the reaction of the South American, a specialist on this surface: he climbs to 4-1, but Ruud’s reaction is vehement: hooking on 5-5, overtaking and peremptory victory of the set with a score of 7-5, result also replicated in the last set.

To face Ruud will be

Holger Rune in an all-Scandinavian derby between the Norwegian and the Dane who, however, struggled and not a little to eliminate

Francisco Cerundolo. In fact, the super tie-break (10-7) of the fifth set is needed, after the first one already won 7-3. The Argentine, however, responds twice to the advantage of the number 6 in the world with 6-3 in the second set and 6-1 in the fourth, also managing to find the break on Rune, who fails when it comes to serving for the match. However, the 10-7 that gives the Norwegian qualification proves to be decisive, but he will certainly arrive at the less rested match than Ruud given the more than 4 hours of play. At stake, a place in the semifinals.

He earns the penultimate place of the quarterfinals on French clay

Alexander Zverevwhich deletes

Dimitrov in 2 hours and 17 minutes and wait for the next turn Etcheverry. The match opens with the German’s break, which immediately orients the inertia of the match in his favor and after just over fifteen minutes he’s already up 4-0, easily closing the first set 6-1. The Bulgarian reacts, putting his opponent in difficulty at the start of the second set and coming close to the 2-1 break several times, but in the next round there is a break. There is also a 5-2 ball but the number 27 in the world keeps his serve, the machine returns to start the game and scores four consecutive games for 6-4. The 1997 class then closes the match already in the third set 6-3, despite a few too many double faults, defeating a decidedly subdued Dimitrov. The next opponent will be

Etcheverry: the Argentinian rules in three sets

Nishiokawho capitulates after a first set decided at the tie break (10-8) and loses the other two 6-0, 6-1.

Advance without too many worries of mind

Our Jabeur, 7th seed that

eliminates Bernarda Pera, American tennis player who had interrupted Elisabetta Cocciaretto’s run. The Tunisian, last Wimbledon finalist, easily gets rid of her opponent and wins in straight sets. The score of 6-3, 6-1 is indicative of a match without history, finished in 1h03′ of play, which counts for the quarterfinals.

Jabeur’s challenger will be the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (14), who struggles more than expected against the surprising Spanish Sorribes Tormo. The Iberian, who had taken advantage of Rybakina’s withdrawal to fly to the round of 16, wins the first set in the tie-break with a score of 7-3 and seems to start very strong also in the second. The reaction of the Brazilian is vehement, with the 6-3 victory and the spurt in the third set, having the match point canceled several times. In the end Haddad Maia prevails, closing on 7-5 and winning in three sets (6-7, 6-3, 7-5).

Objective also centered for

Coco Gauff: clear on 7-5, 6-2 with which the American

gets rid of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, hundredth in the world. Number 6, after winning the first partial, puts on autopilot and overwhelms the Slovak, who is unable to counter the American, who will now be looking for another feat to reach the second consecutive final at Roland Garros.

There was great anticipation for the match

Every Swiatekbut the Pole goes through due to the withdrawal of

Tsurenko, who on the result of 5-1 in favor of the opponent in the first set is forced to abandon in the first set due to breathing difficulties and dizziness, symptoms that could be the result of a panic attack (in this sense there is is a precedent in Indian Wells for ukraine). In the quarterfinals there will thus be the long-awaited rematch of last year’s final, when the current number one in the WTA rankings defeated Gauff in straight sets.