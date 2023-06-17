Roll call LeBron responded to Denver coach Michael Malone | Sport

LeBron James responded to Michael Malone

And during Denver title celebrationsas well as the coach of the Nuggets before that Michael Melon he “called out” the Los Angeles Lakers and at times specifically targeted LeBron James in those calls. A day after the championship parade in Colorado, LeBron responded to Malone on social media, where he shared a picture of himself waving the French flag during the opening of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

“I’ve been in Europe for the last few weeks, minding my own business, and I hear I’m on your mind so much, huh? I mean, I guess why. But I’m waving the flag at those poor guys. I’m asking the players to be cool again, because the machine that makes such types at an all-time high. Bask in your glow, but know that I am the sun. And I shine forever!”

The Denver Nuggets crushed the Lakers in the recently concluded playoffs, beating them in all four games of the final series, 4-0. After that, Malone reminded at the press conferences that the Lakers are heavily “fishing”. Also, the last time he burned James by talking about his “retirement” at the celebration, which is James mentioned after the elimination from the playoffs and that many people blamed him, because with that story he somewhat diverted attention from the Nuggets, who really ran over his team.

When Malone was a guest on a talk show after winning the title, he “called out” LeBron with this message: “Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you to know one thing guys… This is breaking news: I’m thinking about retirement.”