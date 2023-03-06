The players from Torino hit the crossbar three times, and in the end Gianluca Mancini’s phenomenal goal decided the great derby of Italian football.

Roma’s fans, who were in the majority among 64,213 spectators at “Olympic”.

The great rivals played an expectedly tough match, and in the end one goal decided the winner.

He wanted Jose Mourinho to surprise Massimiliano Allegri with a strange line-up to say the least, given that there was no striker in the home team (Tami Abraham and Andrea Belotti remained on the bench). Even Paulo Dybala played much more reserved, although perhaps the Argentine was expected to play in the “false nine” position.

And it seems that the Portuguese has succeeded in this.

Not much was seen in the first 45 minutes. The guests had the only real chance. Danilo crossed in the 43rd minute, and Adrien Rabio made an excellent header. However, Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio managed to kick the ball into the corner with the help of the post, so the team went to rest with the net intact.

From practically nothing, Roma took the lead in the 53rd minute. defender “wolf” Gianluca Mancini he found himself in the offensive line of the home team, as if the Juventus players did not take him seriously, and the Italian national team shot the ball from a long distance and checked former teammate Vojček Šćesny.

It was expected that the “old lady” would take the initiative from that moment and move towards an equaliser, but there was no reaction from the visitors from Turin.

True, in the 59th minute Juan Cuadrado rattled the post from a free kick, Mancini also hit the post of his own goal in the 83rd minute, but there was no luck for the visitors. Three shots on goal was practically all they did in this match.

Allegri also tried to make changes (Paul Pogba replaced the inconspicuous Filip Kostić), but there was no change in the results.

Roma achieved their fifth win in a row in front of their fans without conceding a goal. and thus took a big step towards achieving their goal – placement in the Champions League. On the other hand, deducting 15 points seems to have affected the Juventus players psychologically, so they can hardly reach the European elite, but by the end of the season they will try to catch the train for other positions that lead to the international stage.

VLAHOVIC Dušan Vlahović did not manage to record a triumph even in the seventh match against Roma. Wearing the jersey of Fiorentina, and then of Juventus, the Serbian representative played against the “wolf” six times until tonight, and only once did his team draw. In the remaining five matches, the team from Rome celebrated.

He showed how frustrated the guests were Moaz Kin. Allegri brought him into the game at the very end of the match, and after only half a minute he did something really stupid – he kicked the scorer of the only goal, Mancini, and earned a straight red card.

SERIES A – ROUND 25:

Spice – Verona 0:0

Sampdoria – Salernitana 0:0

Inter – Leće 2:0 (1:0)

/Mkitarjan 29, Martinez 53/

Rome – Juventus 1:0 (0:0)

/Minorities 53/

Played on Saturday:

Monca – Empoli 2:1 (1:0)

/Ćiurija 19, Ico 67 – Satriano 51/

Atalanta – Udinese 0:0

Fiorentina – Milan 2:1 (0:0)

/Gonzales 47 pen, Jovic 87 – Hernandez 90+5/

Played on Friday:

Naples – Lacio 0:1 (0:0)

/Vesino 67/

On Monday:

Sassuolo – Cremonese (18.30)

Turin – Bolonja (20.45)