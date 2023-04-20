Roma eliminated Feyenoord and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League Sports

“Vučica” continued the fight for another European trophy through extra time – Fejnor fell in the biggest drama of the Europa League.

Roma beat Feyenoord 4:1 after extra time and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League with a total score of 4:2. Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić he was one of the best players of the “wolf” in another of its victories in the European double match! Last year, they won the Conference League right in the final against Feyenoord, and this evening, with goals from Leonardo Spinacola in the 60th minute and Paulo Dybala in the 89th minute, they won extra time, then they passed among the top four teams with goals from Stefano El Shaarawi in the 101st minute and Lorenzo Pellegrini. at 109! What an unbeatable team in Euro-competitions! These are the semi-final pairs, and the matches are scheduled for May 11 and 18:

Juventus – Sevilla

Rome – Bajer Leverkusen

Of course, along with the trophy, the winner will also receive a direct place in the Champions League, which Roma currently “holds” in the Serie A table, although from this evening it is more endangered for Juventus, who returned to the top four because the penalty of 15 minus points was abolished. However, they will certainly not be thinking about the “Old Lady” in Rome tonight, but will celebrate an unforgettable victory, decorated with a masterful Dybala goal in the last minute, with which he turned the anxiety of the entire stadium into an earthquake, because everyone jumped with delight. Check out that hit:

