Home » Roma eliminated Feyenoord and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League Sports
World

Roma eliminated Feyenoord and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League Sports

by admin
Roma eliminated Feyenoord and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League Sports

“Vučica” continued the fight for another European trophy through extra time – Fejnor fell in the biggest drama of the Europa League.

Source: Profimedia

Roma beat Feyenoord 4:1 after extra time and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League with a total score of 4:2. Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić he was one of the best players of the “wolf” in another of its victories in the European double match! Last year, they won the Conference League right in the final against Feyenoord, and this evening, with goals from Leonardo Spinacola in the 60th minute and Paulo Dybala in the 89th minute, they won extra time, then they passed among the top four teams with goals from Stefano El Shaarawi in the 101st minute and Lorenzo Pellegrini. at 109! What an unbeatable team in Euro-competitions! These are the semi-final pairs, and the matches are scheduled for May 11 and 18:

  • Juventus – Sevilla
  • Rome – Bajer Leverkusen

Of course, along with the trophy, the winner will also receive a direct place in the Champions League, which Roma currently “holds” in the Serie A table, although from this evening it is more endangered for Juventus, who returned to the top four because the penalty of 15 minus points was abolished. However, they will certainly not be thinking about the “Old Lady” in Rome tonight, but will celebrate an unforgettable victory, decorated with a masterful Dybala goal in the last minute, with which he turned the anxiety of the entire stadium into an earthquake, because everyone jumped with delight. Check out that hit:

See also  Russian banks responsible for financial services for oil and gas exports have not been removed from the SWIFT system by the EU - Xinhua English.news.cn

Here are all the results of the quarter-finals of the Europa League:

  • Sevilla – United 3:0 (1:0) /total result 5:2/
    /En-Nesiri 8′, 81′ Back 47’/
  • Sporting – Juventus 1:1 (1:1) /take the result 1:2/
    /Edward 20’p – Rabio 9’/
  • Union – Bayer 1:4 (0:2) /total result 2:5/
    /Tero 64′ – Dijabi 2′, Baker 37′, Frimpong 60′, Hložek 79’/
  • Roma – Feyenoord 4:1 (0:0) /total result 4:2/
    /Spinacola 60′, Dybala 89′, El Sharavi 101′, Pellegrini 109′ – Paisao 80’/

You may also like

the director of Čukarik on the incidents after...

[Hong Kong News]British diplomats see Xu Zhengyu raising...

Mallorca Live Festival shares the schedules of its...

Via Amedeo D’Aosta sewage collector, construction site closing...

The dollar is rapidly losing its status as...

Romagnolo jetty, continuous degradation and shelter for homeless...

The “missing” king of Morocco and Mohammed VI’s...

Tijana Ajfon about Maja Marinković after an intimate...

Mando Diao shuts down the Weekend Beach sign

Europa League: 4-1 at Feyenoord, Rome in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy