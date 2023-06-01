Home » Roma fans attack Anthony Taylor | Sport
Roma fans attack Anthony Taylor | Sport

Roma fans attack Anthony Taylor | Sport

Chaos in Budapest after the Roma – Sevilla match

Izvor: Twitter/dreamteamfc

Roma fans attacked English referee Anthony Taylor at Budapest airport. They were angry with the Englishman after his team’s defeat in the Europa League final on penalties, and they were additionally “fired up” by coach Jose Mourinho, calling the work of the arbitrator a “fucking disgrace”.

Taylor was on his way home from Hungary on Thursday, and when they saw him at the airport, the fans jumped on him and made the situation dangerous and very uncomfortable for his family members as well. First, they threw themselves in his face, then they threw beer cans at them, and the scene was so shocking and unbelievable that it took time for the security guards and the police to gather themselves and understand what was happening.

During that time, Taylor tried to hide his wife and get on the plane calmly.

In the final of the Europa League, Roma lost dramatically, on penalties, after losing a 1:0 advantage during the game. It was Jose Mourinho’s first defeat in the Euro finals, and he showed his anger towards the referee outside the field. criticizing him in the parking lot of the stadium in the Hungarian capital.

