Roma in the Europa League final | Sports

Roma knocked out Bayer Leverkusen and entered the Europa League final with a goalless draw!

Source: Profimedia

Roma entered the finals of the Europa League with a goalless draw against Bayern Leverkusen in Germany, after a minimal victory at the Rome “Olympic” last Sunday (1:0).

In this way, along with the usual “hard” game of his team in the second leg, the Portuguese again introduced Roma to the European final and will play against the winner of the match Sevilla – Juventus May 31 in Budapest.

Whoever wins that match will lift the European Cup and play in the Champions League next season!

Let’s remind you, last year Mourinho won the Conference League with a triumph in the final in Tirana against Feyenoord, and this year he eliminated the same team in the knockout phase, as he also eliminated Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad and now Bayer. Simply, when “Posebni” plays in a Euro double-header, it doesn’t lose, and especially when it has its own “soldiers” in the team, like Serbian ace Nemanja Matić.

Just as the Portuguese will play for his sixth European trophy (two Champions Leagues, two UEFA/Europa League Cups, the European Super Cup and the Conference League), Matić will also play in his third Europa League final, after losing in the previous two. In the spring of 2013, with Benfica, he lost to Chelsea, and then with Manchester United in 2021, he lost to Villarreal.

