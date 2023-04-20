roma in the semifinals of the league of europe | Sports

“Vučica” continued the fight for another European trophy through extra time – Feyenoord fell in the biggest drama of the Europa League.

Roma beat Feyenoord 4:1 after extra time and entered the semi-finals of the Europa League with a total score of 4:2 in two matches!

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matić he was one of the best players of the “wolf” in another of its victories in the European double-header! Last year, they won the Conference League in the final against Feyenoord, and this evening, with goals from Leonardo Spinacola in the 60th minute and Paulo Dybala in the 89th minute, they won extra time, and then they passed among the top four teams with goals from Stefano El Shaarawi in the 101st minute and Lorenzo Pellegrini in 109! What an unbeatable team in Euro-competitions!

These are the pairings of the semifinals, scheduled for May 11 and 18:

Juventus – Sevilla

Rome – Bajer Leverkusen

Of course, along with the trophy, the winner will also receive a direct place in the Champions League, which Roma currently “holds” in the Serie A table, although from this evening it is more endangered for Juventus, who returned to the top four because the penalty of 15 minus points was abolished.

However, they will certainly not be thinking about the “Old Lady” in Rome tonight, but will be celebrating an unforgettable victory, decorated by Dybala’s masterful goal in the last minute, which turned the nervousness of the entire stadium into an earthquake.

Check out that shot:

Paulo f*cking Dybala levels it for Roma at the last minute.

Here are all the results of the quarter-finals of the Europa League:

Sevilla – Manchester United 3:0 (1:0) /total result 5:2/

/En-Nesiri 8, 81 Baths 4’/

Sporting – Juventus 1:1 (1:1) /take the result 1:2/

/Edvards 20 pen – Rabio 9’/

Union – Bayer 1:4 (0:2) /total result 2:5/

/Tero 64 – Dijabi 2, Baker 37, Frimpong 60, Hložek 79/

Roma – Fejenord 4:1 (0:0) /total result 4:2/

/Spinacola 60, Dibala 89, El Sharavi 101, Pellegrini 109 – Paisao 80/

