Roma Inter, official formations and live score of the Serie A match

Marotta in the pre match: “Turning moment of the season? Surely having gone through with Benfica has reunited the team – he told DAZN -. Then having beaten Juve and racked up victories, has meant that the team regain certainties it had lost. Inzaghi’s future? The reality is that coaches are always under scrutiny, but when the club takes on this role of evaluation, they take into account professional and human skills, many factors, certainly not just the episodes of victory or defeat. What has been murmured from the outside has not touched us. The work he is doing is very positive. We are in three competitions, we hope there is something positive left, but his professional work is very well accepted by everyone. Leao injury? I don’t know the entity, but it’s always the collective that determines, we’re talking about Milan.”