Roma Inter, official formations and live score of the Serie A match

In the second match of the day, the Rome-Milan axis continues with another Champions League match between Rome and Inter. Belotti owner in attack for Mou. From 1′ there is also Camara, in the middle with Matic returning from disqualification and Bove. Always Cristante as central defense. Inzaghi chooses Lukaku and Correa up front. Sticks back behind. Live on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control, at 6pm
MILAN BEATS LAZIO 2-0 – MUSCLE PROBLEM FOR LEAO
OFFICIAL TRAINING
ROMA (3-5-1-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Camara, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Belotti. All. Mourinho
INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa. Herds Inzaghi
LIVE
Mourinho in the pre-match: “We lost Celik to the expulsion, we recovered Matic from suspension. Belotti will make an effort to give us an important hand. Maybe Dybala can play for ten minutes. Wijnaldum, Smalling, El Shaarawy are on the bench because we want to be together, but I’m not there chance they’ll play. Is it special to face Inter? I work on my head, as much as one may feel tied to a team, I have a professional mentality. Challenging Inter or another doesn’t change, I’m only thinking of Roma” – he said to DAZN.
Marotta in the pre match: “Turning moment of the season? Surely having gone through with Benfica has reunited the team – he told DAZN -. Then having beaten Juve and racked up victories, has meant that the team regain certainties it had lost. Inzaghi’s future? The reality is that coaches are always under scrutiny, but when the club takes on this role of evaluation, they take into account professional and human skills, many factors, certainly not just the episodes of victory or defeat. What has been murmured from the outside has not touched us. The work he is doing is very positive. We are in three competitions, we hope there is something positive left, but his professional work is very well accepted by everyone. Leao injury? I don’t know the entity, but it’s always the collective that determines, we’re talking about Milan.”
Marotta in the pre match: “The team is doing well, they have the comfort of results. There is self-esteem and conviction. Roma are apparently plastered, but it’s still Roma. Fourth place and Champions League semi-final? It’s an adrenaline-pumping finale, we’re used to experiencing it. In ten days we play a lot – his words to DAZN -. We have to be Inter all the way. I have to congratulate Inzaghi, he’s doing things in the best way”.
Milan beat Lazio 2-0, but Leao stopped 4 days before the Euroderby
Meanwhile, the party for the 40th anniversary of Roma’s 1983 championship is being staged at the Olimpico
It was May 8, 1983, with a draw at Genoa, Roma became champions of Italy. At the Olimpico, before the match against Inter, the celebration of that title was staged with a parade of players on the pitch. Video messages for Falcao, Prohaska and Ancelotti. Then the moving memory of Maldera, the captain Di Bartolomei, the coach Liedholm and the president Viola
Inter’s official line-up: Lukaku and Correa up front
• INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lukaku, Correa. Herds Inzaghi
• Inzaghi chooses Lukaku and Correa up front. Sticks back behind. Mkhitaryan at rest with Calhanoglu, Brozovic and Barella starting.
Roma’s official formation: Belotti and Camara from 1′
• ROMA (3-5-1-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Camara, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Belotti. All. Mourinho
• Belotti starter in attack for Mou. From 1′ there is also Camara, in the middle with Matic returning from disqualification and Bove. Always Cristante as central defense.
Leao, muscle problem during Milan-Lazio. The news on the possible injury
Muscle problem for Rafael Leao, replaced just 11 minutes after the start of Milan-Lazio. The attacker raised his right leg in an attempt to challenge Marusic for the ball, but immediately touched the area between the groin and the adductor of the thigh. He watched the Rossoneri’s two goals in the first half sitting on the bench, with an ice pack on the sore side, but he remained in the dressing room during the interval. UPDATES
Mourinho between outbursts and jokes: all his famous phrases and cult quotations
Roma smiles, Bayer ko at home in the Bundes
Europe today, Europe in the middle of the week
Roma and Inter on the field for the Champions League race, mid-week back on the field in Europe: the Nerazzurri engaged in the Euroderby in the Champions League semifinal with Milan. Rome at home with Leverkusen in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League.
Tomorrow Atalanta-Juve at 12.30 live on Sky
Genoa returns to Serie A!