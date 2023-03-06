Rome-Juventus
No one will give back the points from Cremona but precisely for this reason – and given the victory of Lazio in Naples and the defeat of Milan in Florence – Roma had only one result: to beat Juventus and relaunch themselves in the Champions League area. Objective achieved and the fact that the fairest result would certainly have been a draw (three posts hit by the black and whites) is never a problem for Mou. If anything, it is the icing on the cake (at this link the news and the commentary).
Szczesny: 6
Surprised by Mancini, good at covering Smalling’s goal.
Danilo: 6
His deep cross for Rabiot, Juve’s most dangerous action in the first half.
Bremer: 6
It takes the body and attention.
Alex Sandro: 6
Exits after a time in which he manages without penalty.
Square: 6.5
It grows with distance. Timely closure on Spinazzola. Also a post (external) on a free kick.
Beans: 5
Bewildered by the majesty of the Olimpico, he wasted an opportunity in the Roma area. Replaced after an hour.
Locatelli: 5
Direction flat, without flashes.
Rabiot: 6
Great ball for Fagioli and perfect insertion for the header. But he’s lazy when he has to close on Mancini.
Kostic: 6.5
His sudden accelerations put Zalewski in difficulty. Dynamic and insidious.
Of Mary: 6
It moves lightly between the lines without finding the high note. In forcing he engages Rui Patricio.
Vlahovic: 5
In the first leg he had scored from a free-kick, this time he didn’t break through the Roma bunker. A detour after four minutes, then nothing. He hasn’t scored in the league for a month.
Bonucci: 6
Enter the second half, a little suffering and a couple of closures.
Church: 6
He gasses in the stadium where he got hurt 420 days ago.
Kean: 3
Forty seconds and he gets kicked out for a reaction foul. Villainous.
Allegri: 6
Juve deserved the draw, instead they hit three posts and lost the match after 4 victories in a row. The Champions League becomes a mirage.
Roma: Matic leader
7 Rui Patricio With the help of the post he overcomes Rabiot’s close header, in the second half Di Maria and Danilo stop in the 98th minute. I save.
7,5 Mancini He risks giving up immediately due to a problem with his right ankle and then decides the match with an arrow from outside the box that dies in Szczesny’s right corner.
7 Smalling With the Englishman returning after his suspension, the Giallorossi defense is once again strong.
6.5 Ibanez It is noted for a nice advance on Vlahovic.
4.5 Zalewski He doesn’t attack and is surprised by Kostic’s poisonous counterattacks. He also commits naivety, risking Juve equalizing. Mou takes it off out of desperation.
6.5 Cristante It takes the physicist and some good geometry. In the final great defensive work.
7 Matic He spins the ball with personality. Nice closure on Fagioli. Leader of the Giallorossi midfield.
6.5 Spinazzola When he manages to activate the turn, he becomes impregnable.
6 Dybala The most pampered by the Olimpico, he plays wide right in Mourinho’s bizarre trident. He starts well but fades quickly.
6,5 Pellegrini Fake, very fake, nine, often on the heels of Locatelli. Sacrifice and quality.
5.5 Wijnaldum Play on the left making a lot of mistakes.
6 Karsdorp Immediately focused and determined.
6,5 Mourinho He wins with Juve for the first time since he’s been at Roma and he does it without a center forward.