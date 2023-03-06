Rome-Juventus No one will give back the points from Cremona but precisely for this reason – and given the victory of Lazio in Naples and the defeat of Milan in Florence – Roma had only one result: to beat Juventus and relaunch themselves in the Champions League area. Objective achieved and the fact that the fairest result would certainly have been a draw (three posts hit by the black and whites) is never a problem for Mou. If anything, it is the icing on the cake (at this link the news and the commentary).

Szczesny: 6 Surprised by Mancini, good at covering Smalling’s goal.

Danilo: 6 His deep cross for Rabiot, Juve’s most dangerous action in the first half.

Bremer: 6 It takes the body and attention.

Alex Sandro: 6 Exits after a time in which he manages without penalty.

Square: 6.5 It grows with distance. Timely closure on Spinazzola. Also a post (external) on a free kick.

Beans: 5 Bewildered by the majesty of the Olimpico, he wasted an opportunity in the Roma area. Replaced after an hour.

Locatelli: 5 Direction flat, without flashes.

Rabiot: 6 Great ball for Fagioli and perfect insertion for the header. But he’s lazy when he has to close on Mancini.

Kostic: 6.5 His sudden accelerations put Zalewski in difficulty. Dynamic and insidious.

Of Mary: 6 It moves lightly between the lines without finding the high note. In forcing he engages Rui Patricio.

Vlahovic: 5 In the first leg he had scored from a free-kick, this time he didn't break through the Roma bunker. A detour after four minutes, then nothing. He hasn't scored in the league for a month.

Bonucci: 6 Enter the second half, a little suffering and a couple of closures.

Church: 6 He gasses in the stadium where he got hurt 420 days ago.

Kean: 3 Forty seconds and he gets kicked out for a reaction foul. Villainous.

Allegri: 6 Juve deserved the draw, instead they hit three posts and lost the match after 4 victories in a row. The Champions League becomes a mirage.