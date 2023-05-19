Roma knocked out Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final Sports

Roma knocked out Bayer Leverkusen and entered the Europa League final with a goalless draw!

Source: Profimedia

Roma entered the final League of Europe a goalless draw against Bayern Leverkusen in Germany, after a narrow victory at the Rome “Olympic” last week (1:0). In this way, with the usual “hard” game of Jose Mourinho’s team in the second leg, the Portuguese once again introduced Roma to the European final and will play on May 31 in Budapest, because it eliminated Juventus after a goal by Dušan Vlahović. Whoever wins that match will lift the European Cup and play in the Champions League next season.

In the match against Bayern, Roma sent only one shot at the goal, unlike Bayer who shot 23 times! The German team shot six times into the frame of the goal, but never “penetrated” the Portuguese player Rui Patricio

Let’s remind you, last year Mourinho won the Conference League with a triumph in the final in Tirana against Feyenoord, and this year he eliminated the same team in the knockout phase, just as he eliminated Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and now Bayer. Simply, when “Posebni” plays in a Euro double-header, it doesn’t lose, and especially when it has its own “soldiers” in the team, like Serbian ace Nemanja Matić. .

Just as the Portuguese will play for his sixth European trophy (two Champions Leagues, two UEFA/Europa League Cups, the European Super Cup and the Conference League), Matić will also play in his third Europa League final, after losing in the previous two. In the spring of 2013, with Benfica, he lost to Chelsea, and then with Manchester United in 2021, he lost to Villarreal.