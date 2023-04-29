Roma Milan Serie A 32nd round | Sport

It looked like Roma would get all three points, but in the end it was still a draw.

Source: EPA/CLAUDIO PERI/ANSA

In the 32nd round of Serie A, the football players of Roma and Milan played without a winner (1:1). We didn’t see much excitement in a fairly even game, and then in stoppage time we saw two goals – one on each side.

It is certain that this result is mostly in favor of Inter, who, with a possible victory over Lazio tomorrow, would be equal in the Serie A table with these two clubs, which would further complicate the fight for places that lead to the Champions League.

Rome – Milan 1:1 (0:0)

/Ejbraham 90+4 – Salemakers 90+7/

We saw the first serious chance of the game in the 34th minute when Lorenzo Pellegrini shot from a few meters from the Milan goal, but his shot was blocked by Abraham and surely this ball would have ended up in the Rossoneri net if the Roma striker had not inadvertently prevented it.

By the end of the half, Tomori’s attempt from the edge of the penalty area, which went wide, is worth highlighting.

Milan had a new opportunity to score in the 60th minute when Leao crossed the ball for Salemakers, who was left alone ten meters from the goal. However, his shot went over Roma’s goal.

In the 91st minute, Kamara had a good chance to threaten the visitors’ goal from the edge of the penalty area, but he did not catch the ball well.

We saw the goal for Roma in the third minute of stoppage time when Čelik broke through on the right side and set up Abraham, who scored his eighth goal this season.

And when we thought that all three points would remain in Rome, Leao threw in the ball, and Salemakers was the highest in the jump for the final 1:1.

Series A 32nd round:

Today:

Rome – Milan 1:1 (0:0)

/Ejbraham 90+4 – Salemakers 90+7/

Turin – Atalanta (20.45)

Sutra:

Inter – Lazio (12.30)

Cremonese – Verona (15.00)

Naples – Salernitana

Sassuolo – Empoli

Fiorentina – Sampdoria (18.00)

Bologna – Juventus (20.45)

Played yesterday:

Spezia – Monca 0:2 (0:1)

/ Curija 21, Karlos Augusto 90+3/

Leće – Udinese 1:0 (0:0)

/Strefeca 62 pen./