Roma: never two without three

Roma recently formalized their partnership with Adidas, their new kit supplier. From New Balance she goes to the three stripes for a season at the end of which she may play a third European final. A sign ?

Mourinho, the specialist in Europe

The ability of José Mourinho from nothing to make the grandiose is still verified at the ASR. Before him the magnifying glass had only played two European Cup finals, the Champions League in 1984 and the UEFA Cup in 1991, with him Roma are on the verge of playing their third European final in three years.

FULL-TIME SCENES! Sevilla win a record 7th UEL and qualify for the UCL!



In 2022 he offered the Romans their first continental title, the Conference League, the Fairs City Cup being unofficial, and in 2023 he brought them back to the Europa League final, lost on penalties against the best team in the history of this competition: Sevilla FC. A performance all the more remarkable that it ended after a transfer window closed at 7 million Euros.

Forbidden defeat

In addition, this year again the Olympic Stadium in Rome will be full at each match to come and see the miracles of the Special One. He formed a team of Gladiators who only loses when it’s the only thing to do. On the ground the Wolves fight to the end to walk away with victory, whether she reaches out to them or not.

José Mourinho loses his first European Cup final tonight.

✅ 2004 – Champions League (Porto 🇵🇹)

✅ 2010- Champions League (Inter 🇮🇹)

✅ 2017 – Europa League (Man. Utd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿)

✅ 2022- Conference League (Roma 🇮🇹)

❌ 2023 – Europa… pic.twitter.com/EmFBjgeY57 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) May 31, 2023

This is the club’s new DNA, instilled by the technician who worked for Benfica, FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham. Roger Ibanez, the former Brazilian central defender Giallorossitoday in Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, explains everything to you:

“It’s great to work with him. It’s funny, because he’s a born bipolar. One day he’s laughing with you and the next you can’t even say hello to him. If we win two matches in a row, he hugs us all the time”.

The Champions League in sight

🔥🚍🔥 COME ON ROME COME ON 🟨🟥 OLYMPIC STADIUM | AS ROME 🚩

However, the nine-time Italian Cup winner will need a better squad for the upcoming season. Mancini, Cristante, Pellegrini and Bove have evolved well. Smalling will bring experience, without Nemanja Matic, who left for Rennes. Dybala has integrated well but that’s not enough. Far too many individual errors have mowed down the path of the three-time Serie A winners. The signings of Paredes, Renato Sanches, Kristensen, Ndicka and Aouar will certainly facilitate the rotation of this collective which will need to breathe to shine.

For the second year in a row, Roma finished sixth with exactly the same record: 63 points, 18 wins, 9 draws and 11 defeats. Never two without three ? We do not hope, the goal is obviously to return to the Champions League.

Dybala: "It's up to the coach to decide where I play, wherever is best for the good of the team. I am ready to play wherever he thinks is best. Speaking with Mourinho before moving here was a great pleasure, all the conversations we had were very productive."

By Europe or Calcio, The Magic will have to do everything to go to C1. Even if the supporters will want a title at all costs, a fourth position at least, in the absence of a victory in the Europa League, will be the only possible end for Mourinho and the club of the Eternal City.