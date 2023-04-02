José Mourinho does not forget the past and, above all, his friends. The Special One made himself the protagonist of a gesture of solidarity towards Dejan Stankovic, the Sampdoria coach who – as a player – in 2010 had been one of the fundamental pieces of the Portuguese for the victory of the triplet with Inter. In fact, in the opening minutes of the second half of the match between Roma and the blucerchiati, after a decidedly lively protest from the Serbian coach, the chorus “You’re a gypsy” was sung from one side of the Curva Sud. An attack due to Stankovic’s sporting past, who as a footballer has always been considered a “turned enemy” by most of the Roman fans (he won a record five with Lazio and Inter).

Brother Mou

—

Although in the past he had repeatedly asked for “a stadium ready to take the field together with the team”, the words sung by some of the fans present in the hottest sector of the Olimpico immediately made Mourinho jump to his feet. The Giallorossi coach turned his gaze towards the Curva, raising a hand to ask for the chorus to be interrupted. The request for Special One however it didn’t take root immediately: Mou remained motionless, with his arm raised, for several seconds before having the desired effect. Once calm was restored, the Portuguese thanked the spectators by giving the thumbs up. On the other hand, Stankovic’s reaction was less composed, who responded with sarcasm to his insults: the former midfielder put his hand over his heart as if to express his affection towards the authors of the chorus.