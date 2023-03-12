Home World Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. PHOTO
World

Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. PHOTO

by admin
Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. PHOTO

An evening to forget for Roma and especially for Marash Kumbulla. The key episode came in the 45th minute when, after a tackle in the area between Rui Patricio and Berardi, the Giallorossi defender kicked his opponent. On field review for Fabbri, who punished the player’s violent conduct (direct red) and whistled a penalty as the ball was still in play. Berardi will make it 3-1 from the penalty spot before the break. Let’s review the sequence of the episode from different perspectives

ROME-SASSUOLO 3-4, GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS report cards

See also  Green pass with vaccine, healing or swab: how to download it and what changes from 1 February

You may also like

The mother of the children killed in the...

Milica Pavlović about Aleksandra Radović and Ana Nikolić...

There was another shipwreck in the Mediterranean

Two young men run over and killed by...

Moldova, more protests and arrests: Russian mercenary from...

Juventus Sampdoria Serie A | Sport

UNICEF suspended cooperation with Rambo Amadeus | Info

They cross the tracks and are run over...

Palermo, “Friends of the Book at the Salinas”...

“The Thin Thread of the Sea”: an artistic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy