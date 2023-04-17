Roma-Udinese 3-0 / The top and the flop of the match: Pereyra to forget

The championship match between Roma and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese ended ten minutes ago. Here is the top and the flop after this defeat

Udinese concluded theirs just a few minutes ago thirtieth day championship. We are talking about a very important challenge which had to demonstrate to everyone the value of Andrea Sottil’s club. At the end of the match we can’t help but be very disappointed by the performance of the former Ascoli coach’s team. A defeat without appeal against a Rome that was in any case remodeled (especially in attack). A real debacle with no justification. Much, much more needs to be done to be able to save a season finale that risks being lived in anonymity (also in a very worrying way). Let’s not waste any more time and go see the top and the flop of the day.

Today it really is difficult to give an award for best player in the field to a black and white. If we really have to name one, we will choose the Italian side in the national team: Destiny Udogie. The footballer betrothed to Tottenham played a great match on the wing and was the only one who never gave up. It is no coincidence that the very few dangerous actions arise from his feet or from his raids on the wing. In the end he is probably the only one (along with full-back Marco Silvestri) to deserve the final sufficiency. After the top, now let’s move straight to the flop of this game.

Roberto "El Tucu" Pereyra it is without a doubt the worst of this day championship. We certainly expected more from him, but today's performance is also difficult to define as a normal performance. In the first half he gives the yellow and red team a penalty and in the second half he misses the shot from eleven meters which could have reopened the match. A match to forget as soon as possible for the Argentine talent.

