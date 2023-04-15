Roma-Udinese / Ehizibue speaks: “A tough match awaits us on Sunday”

Nigerian footballer Kingsley Ehizibue speaks ahead of the next league match against José Mourinho’s Giallorossi

In the last hours spoke for the official channels of the Lega Calcio one of the best purchases made during this summer: Kingsley Ehizibue. The Nigerian has a great desire to make a difference on the pitch and it will certainly not be easy to be able to keep the good performances recorded in the month of March constant or growing. His goal, however, is to continue to hold on to his starting position. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on his comment on his arrival in black and white and above all on this first year in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

“When I was playing in Germany or Holland I always followed Serie A. I like this league a lot and I’m really happy to be able to play in it”. A love that Kingsley has never hidden, considering that a few years ago his move from Germany to Genoa was very close (a team at the time still managed by the president Preziosi) Furthermore, the Nigerian fullback was keen to specify that in our league they play great full-backs like Destiny Udogie and also his blue-black friend Denzel Dumfries. You didn’t just talk about the championship in general, but also about the next meeting with Roma. Here are her words.

The next match — "Against the Giallorossi I expect a very tough game, also because we play Rome in their home. The team from the Capital can never be underestimated and even less so if the match is scheduled at the Olimpico". Kinglsey and his teammates are ready to do battle during the next championship match. Let's not waste any more time and let's see all the latest on the two teams that are preparing for Sunday evening's big match Here are the twenty-two players who could take the field. The probable formations of Roma-Udinese

