The Giallorossi coach is looking for solutions and hopes they can arrive as soon as possible given that two players will be out on Sunday

Rome is already working in view of the two commitments scheduled for this week. The first is the Europa League match against Feyenoord. We’re talking about a tough opponent and above all a fundamental match given that only the winner will be able to fight for the semi-finals of a very prestigious tournament. Immediately after the Cup, however, there is the championship and a placement in the Champions League to defend tooth and nail. Andrea Sottil’s Udinese will arrive on the other side of the field who, after two not exactly exciting matches, have a great desire to make up for it and take a victory to relaunch this season finale.

There is no good news at home in Rome, given that the team will have to do without two players in the starting lineup and consequently the squad begins to reduce in terms of staff. At this moment it would have been essential for José to be able to have everyone available, also given the many commitments that follow one another every day. The first footballer who is forced to raise the white flag and probably does so for the rest of the season is wingback Rick Karsdorp. This season for the Dutchman has been anything but positive and the injury of the last few weeks is undoubtedly “the icing on the cake”.

The last KO — The second player who won’t be in the Europa League or in the league is the striker who arrived this January: Ola Solbakken. The young Norwegian knows how to make a difference and he has shown it, it is no coincidence that he is finding a lot of space in the hierarchies of Mourinho, but a shoulder injury sidelined him indefinitely. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the return of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. The captain is ready to return to the playing field. That will be enough Pereyra to return to victory? Here is the answer << See also "The Witch and the Beast": le streghe son tornate.

April 12 – 10:30

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

